During the Seattle Seahawks' first practice of training camp, Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams suffered a broken finger on his left hand. On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on this injury.

Adams is reportedly expected to be back practicing with a club. He's also expected to wear a special cast for games this season.

If Adams has surgery on his broken finger, it'll most likely take place in the offseason.

Rapoport added that Adams suffered the injury when his finger got stuck in a helmet.

Some fans have pointed out that Adams has dealt with a handful of injuries over the past two years.

Adams had surgery on his hand this offseason with the intention that he'd be at 100 percent for Week 1. Of course, his latest finger injury throws a wrench into his plans.

Since Adams has to wear a special cast, it might be difficult for him to haul in any interceptions this fall.

Adams finished the 2021 season with 87 combined tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions.

The Seahawks will need a big year out of Adams if they want to field a productive defense.