Jamal Adams Has A Bold Message For Seahawks Fans

Jamal Adams has a bold message for Seattle Seahawks fans as Adams enters a new chapter of his young career.

The All-Pro safety was dealt to Seattle in a blockbuster trade Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks added the league’s best safety to an already impressive defense. Meanwhile, the Jets bolstered their future draft picks and received safety Bradley McDougald.

Adams will fill-in at box safety for the Seahawks. Kam Chancellor is the last notable Seahawk defender to play the position. Adams should excel in the same role for Pete Carroll’s defense.

Saturday’s blockbuster trade sends Adams from an AFC bottom-dweller to an NFC contender. The All-Pro safety is on a mission to bring a Super Bowl to Seattle. Adams sent a bold message to Seahawks fans on Saturday evening.

To the Seahawks Org & Fans:

“To the Seahawks Org & Fans: You have a man on a mission, a man all in on winning a Super Bowl, being the best leader & teammate he can be, & a man who will give everything he has to the city of Seattle and to the 12s all across the world,” Adams said. “Thank you for believing in me!”

Jamal Adams “on a mission” could be a scary sight for the rest of the NFL, especially the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers took home the division title last season before making a Super Bowl run, albeit ending in a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But the Seahawks nearly upended San Francisco in the NFC West, falling short to the 49ers in the dramatic regular-season finale between the NFC West rivals.

With Adams in the mix, the Seahawks appear poised to make some noise in the NFL this upcoming season.

