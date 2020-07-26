Jamal Adams Responds To Le’Veon Bell’s Tweet After Today’s Trade

Jamal Adams got his wish today, with the New York Jets sending him to the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade. That rubbed star running back Le’Veon Bell, who joined the Seahawks last offseason, the wrong way.

Adams’ issues with the Jets certainly weren’t new. He’s been banging drums about a potential trade for months now. Things really ramped up on Friday, when Adams ripped head coach Adam Gase in a lengthy interview with the New York Daily News.

A day later, and Adams is heading to the Pacific Northwest to play for a Super Bowl contender. The Jets didn’t just give him away though. The team gets safety Bradley McDougald, a first-round pick and third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022, a big haul for just about any player.

After the news dropped, Bell, who has his own history of clashing with his team, was clearly not happy. He pretty clearly tweeted about the Adams situation without naming his now-former teammate, writing “ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave…lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves.” The implication is that Jamal Adams recruited Bell to New York, only to leave months later. Tonight, Adams responded.

Noted. See u Week 14! https://t.co/MjPOfiHtGi — Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 26, 2020

While the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets occupy very different places in the NFL hierarchy, that Week 14 game should have a ton of juice. The first time Jamal Adams pursues Le’Veon Bell in the open field, all eyes will be on CenturyLink Field.

The two teams are currently set for a Dec. 13 showdown, barring any changes in the schedule.

Adams’ former Jets teammates probably have the right to be miffed about the way things played out here. Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, and the rest of the Seahawks are very excited about it though.