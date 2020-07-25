Russell Wilson Reacts To Seahawks’ Trade For Jamal Adams

The NFC West got a whole lot tougher on Saturday. In a division headlined by the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks’ latest trade for New York Jets star safety Jamal Adams could help them challenge the Niners for the division title this season. Needless to say, Seahawks franchise quarterback Russell Wilson is pretty pumped.

Adams, a 2019 All-Pro safety, is heading to Seattle. The LSU alum has been vocal about his frustration with the Jets’ front-office and head coach Adam Gase, and his desire to be traded. His wish became a reality on Saturday.

The Seahawks reportedly gave up a first-round pick in both 2021 and 2022, a third-round pick in 2021 and safety Bradley McDougald in exchange for Adams. You won’t see that type of trade for many players in the NFL. But the Seahawks clearly feel they’re capable of making a Super Bowl run in the next two years. They wouldn’t have made this home-run type of trade if they didn’t.

Seattle QB Russell Wilson needs all the help he can get playing on a Seahawks team lacking play-makers. The elite signal-caller couldn’t be more excited about Seattle’s addition of Adams on Saturday.

The NFC West will have a tough time passing on the Seattle secondary with Jamal Adams in the mix. The division is still the 49ers’ to lose in 2020. But Seattle is also gearing up for a big Super Bowl run.

"You’re either Competing or you’re not!!!"

— Text from Pete Carroll — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 25, 2020

The Seahawks, even with an underwhelming roster last season, managed to come just one play away from beating San Francisco for the NFC West title last year.

Seattle is certainly capable of winning the division this season after trading for one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

[Russell Wilson]