Jarran Reed has reportedly made his free agency decision.

The veteran NFL defensive lineman had spent the first five seasons of his professional career playing for the Seahawks. Reed, 28, was a second round pick out of Alabama in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks announced late this week that they were releasing Reed.

“The Seahawks released defensive tackle Jarran Reed on Friday, parting ways with a former second-round pick who has been a starter for the past four seasons,” Seattle announced.

“Reed was suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy, and he finished the season with 2.0 sacks and 27 tackles, but he bounced back with a strong 2020 campaign, starting all 16 games while recording 6.5 sacks, 38 tackles, five tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits.”

It didn’t take very long for Reed to find his new team.

According to multiple reports, Reed has agreed to a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.

Source: #Seahawks DL Jarran Reed is headed to the #Chiefs on a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2021

Reed has played in 72 NFL games, recording 194 tackles, 22 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss and 58 quarterback hits. He should provide some nice depth to the defensive line in Kansas City.