One of the key members of the Seattle Seahawks championship team in 2013 has retired from the NFL. Earlier today, veteran wideout Jermaine Kearse announced that he’s walking away from the game he loves.

Kearse was a crucial peace to Seattle’s championship puzzle during the 2013 season. In fact, he had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against Denver in the Super Bowl.

The biggest moment of Kearse’s career came during the 2014 NFC Championship, as he caught a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Packers.

Following his time with the Seahawks, Kearse had brief stints with the Jets and Lions. Even though he’s just 30 years old, he announced on Instagram that he’s content leaving the NFL at this moment.

“After 8 years playing in the NFL, I’m leaving the game feeling extremely grateful and content with what I was able to accomplish out there on the field not only for myself, but my family as well,” Kearse wrote on Instagram. “Going through some extreme highs and some extreme lows has taught me a lot about myself and by the grace of God he was able to pull me through the rough times and in the end all those experiences were all worth it.”

Here’s the official announcement from Kearse:

Kearse finished his pro career with 255 receptions for 3,290 yards and 17 touchdowns.

There is no doubt that Kearse will always hold a special place in Seahawks fans’ hearts.