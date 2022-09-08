Joe Buck Reveals Special Plan For Russell Wilson's Return To Seattle

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ESPN's first Monday Night Football game of the season will feature the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. This matchup is very intriguing simply because we'll get to see Russell Wilson face his former team.

While on Seattle Sports 710AM this Thursday, ESPN's Joe Buck revealed that he has a plan in place for Monday night's broadcast.

Buck plans on being silent for a moment or two when Wilson takes the field. By doing so, that'll allow fans at home to listen to the crowd's reaction to Wilson's return to Seattle.

"It's the right thing to do," Buck said. "If we talk over that, we should be fired."

Regardless of how poorly things ended, Wilson was the face of the Seahawks for so many years. He finished his tenure in Seattle with 37,059 passing yards, 292 touchdowns and a Super Bowl ring.

While there will be plenty of times this season where Seattle fans miss Wilson, there should be a moment of appreciation prior to kickoff on Monday night.

The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites heading into Monday night's showdown with the Seahawks.