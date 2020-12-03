Josh Gordon Has 1-Word Reaction To The NFL’s Decision

Josh Gordon is officially back. The NFL announced on Thursday that it has reinstated the former All-Pro wideout for the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Seattle Seahawks signed Gordon back in September with the expectation that he would receive approval from the NFL to play football again. Well, that gamble from Pete Carroll paid off.

Gordon is allowed to rejoin the team next Wednesday as long as he clears the COVID-19 protocols. He can participate in individual workouts and team meetings, but he can’t practice with the team until the week of Dec. 21.

Following the news of his reinstatement, Gordon tweeted “Thankful.”

Gordon was suspended last December for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. It was the sixth time he’s been suspended since 2013.

Unfortunately the off-field issues are a big part of Gordon’s story. He’s an exceptional playmaker when he’s on the field, but he hasn’t been very dependable.

If Gordon is able to stay on the field with the Seahawks for the rest of the season, he should take some pressure off DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. That might just be the best wide receiver trio the NFL has to offer outside of Tampa Bay.

During his brief stint in Seattle last season, Gordon had seven receptions for 139 yards. He’ll try to rediscover his Pro Bowl form when he returns to the field in Week 16.