Look: Josh Gordon Floats Idea For His Next Football Move

The NFL suspended former Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon indefinitely earlier in January after briefly granting his conditional re-instatement. The Seattle Seahawks claimed the former Browns wideout off of waivers in November of 2019, but he’s played in just five games since then.

The decision to keep Gordon out of the NFL at least temporarily ends the saga between the league and the wide receiver that’s played out over the last few years. The 29-year-old has experienced setbacks in his battle with substance abuse since his first suspension in 2015, showing that he’s still experiencing struggles off of the field.

Despite not being able to return to the NFL in 2021, Gordon remains hungry to play football. He’s even started to hypothesize about a potential return to the game in a unique way: in the newly created Fan Controlled Football league.

Gordon shared his thought process on Twitter and even mentioned a possible reunion with former Cleveland Browns teammate Johnny Manziel.

“Would y’all watch if I played a game w/ my guy @JManziel2& the @FCFZappers? Do I need to find an Agent for this convo @BobMenery?” Gordon tweeted on Wednesday night.

Having Gordon join Fan Controlled Football (FCF) would be an impressive move by the start-up league. The 29-year-old receiver obviously has some playing ability left in him, which he showed the last time he played in the NFL. In his five game stint with the Seahawks, he caught just seven passes for 139 yards, but in 2018, Gordon got significant run with the New England Patriots.

If he did make the move to FCF, the former Pro Bowl wideout could link up with his former quarterback. Manziel currently plays for the Zappers, one of the four teams in the league. Although he’s gotten off to a shaky start, the addition of a high quality wide receiver could make a huge difference for his 0-2 squad.

Seeing Gordon in football again would be a treat for fans everywhere, so hopefully he can remain healthy and take the next steps forward in getting back onto the field.