Josh Gordon Posts A Telling Message About NFL Future

Josh Gordon’s troubled NFL career is well-documented, but right now, the talented wide receiver is applying for reinstatement and hoping to sign somewhere.

Well, maybe not just any somewhere. Judging by his recent social media activity, Gordon seems to have one place in particular in mind: Seattle.

Gordon finished last season with the Seahawks, and by the looks of things, he enjoyed his stay in the Pacific Northwest. On his Instagram story today, Gordon posted an image of Seattle’s skyline with a message attached.

“Ima juss leave this here & be quiet,” he wrote, including an emoji indicating his lips are sealed.

Josh Gordon, seemingly hopeful to make a return to the Seahawks a reality…. pic.twitter.com/YPqqINJrtH — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 22, 2020

Gordon began last season with the New England Patriots, starting six games before being waived. Seattle then picked him and he appeared in five games for the Seahawks with one start. For the year, Gordon totaled 27 receptions for 426 yards and one touchdown.

The 29-year-old playmaker averaged 19.9 yards per catch with Seattle; however, Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on December 16 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Gordon’s reinstatement appeal is currently still under review, but the NFL is expected to issue a ruling soon. According to a report this week from NFL insider John Clayton, the Seahawks are expected to have interest in signing Gordon should he be reinstated.