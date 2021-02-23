K.J. Wright Has Message For Seattle Seahawks Ahead Of Free Agency

Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is slated for unrestricted free agency next month after wrapping up his 10th year with the team.

Wright played the 2020 season on the second year of a two-year, $14 million contract he signed in 2019. But despite pocketing $10 million in 2020, he doesn’t want to give Seattle a hometown discount.

In a recent interview with Jim Rome on CBS Sports, Wright made it clear that he wants to finish his career with Seattle. But he feels that he does too much for the team and has too many responsibilities to his family to take a discount.

“I mean that would just be a beautiful story if I could just ride it all out with the Seahawks,” Wright said, via the CBS Sports Network. “That’s some legendary type stuff.” I believe it would be a great investment for Seattle to keep me because as you’ve seen since I’ve been here, we’ve been nothing but awesome.”

“I do way too much on the football field to take a discount, it makes absolutely no sense,” Wright said. “But I have a family and I’m trying to set up long, long term success for my family.”

"I do way too much on the football field to take a discount, it makes absolutely no sense."@KJ_WRIGHT34 tells @jimrome he would love to finish his career in Seattle but won't take a hometown discount to do so. pic.twitter.com/YLQWnoI8hO — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 22, 2021

K.J. Wright has been a mainstay of the Seattle defense since going 99th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has started 140 of 144 games, averaging over 94 tackles per year.

Wright made his first and only Pro Bowl in 2016 after recording 126 tackles, 4.0 sacks, five passes defended, 12 tackles for loss and eight QB hits.

He’s certainly earned his money with the Seattle Seahawks. And his production remained strong in 2020 too.

Only time will tell if the Seahawks give K.J. Wright what he wants or let another team do it.