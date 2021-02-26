The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Seahawks Star Sends Clear Message About QB Russell Wilson

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the fieldSEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the field to start the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Several reports regarding Russell Wilson‘s future with the Seattle Seahawks came to light this week, leading fans to believe that a blockbuster trade could be on the horizon.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, more than 10 teams have called Seahawks general manager John Schneider to see what he’d want in exchange for Wilson.

Despite all the rumors about Wilson being on the move, Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t too worried about losing his teammate. He explained why during an interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

“Russ isn’t going anywhere. As long as I’m in Seattle, Russ is going to be the quarterback,” Wright said. “He means to much to us. He means way too much to this organization. He means way too much to this city. Usually people want to come to Seattle, not leave Seattle.”

Wright expects Wilson to sort out his situation with the Seahawks before the start of the 2021 season.

Wright did admit that he was caught off guard by all the reports of Wilson being frustrated with Seattle’s management.

It’s worth mentioning that Wright is going to be a free agent this offseason, so his future is a bit unclear right now as well.

The best-case scenario for the Seahawks is that Wilson and Wright return for the 2021 season. However, the front office currently has more questions than answers.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.