Lawyer For Seahawks DB Quinton Dunbar Rips Police In New Statement

Late last night, the Miramar Police Department announced charges against two NFL players.

According to the arrest warrant, both New York Giants defensive back Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar are wanted by police. The warrant states Baker and Dunbar were allegedly hanging at a cookout.

An argument broke out and Baker allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic firearm. A witness at the party allegedly told police that Baker and Dunbar lost $70,000 gambling earlier in the week.

Dunbar allegedly assisted in taking watches and other valuables at the direction of Baker. However, according to a statement released by his lawyer, Dunbar is innocent.

“I can’t believe Miramar PD did a virtual touchdown dance without investigating further,” his attorney Michael Grieco told Andy Slater.

JUST IN: Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar, accused of armed robbery, has letters from the alleged victims saying he was not involved. “I can’t believe Miramar PD did a virtual touchdown dance without investigating further,” his attorney Michael Grieco tells me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 15, 2020

Grieco allegedly said that the five witnesses attested that Dunbar was in no way involved. According to a report from the Miami Herald, he presented the affidavits to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

However, the prosecutors are still requiring Dunbar turn himself in to be jailed. The arrest warrant held conflicting reports as the whether or not Dunbar was armed during the alleged altercation.

Seattle released a statement about the alleged incident.

“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities,” the team said in a statement.

Neither Dunbar nor Baker have turned themselves in to police.