Look: LeBron James Reveals His Nickname For D.K. Metcalf

D.K. Metcalf is an absolute freak. We’ve known this for a while, and today’s Seattle Seahawks rout of the San Francisco 49ers is a good reminder. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has certainly taken notice.

Metcalf is one of the biggest wide receivers in the NFL. He’s also one of the fastest. He’s probably among the strongest as well. He fell to the second round of last year’s NFL Draft amid questions about his ability as a route runner, but he has worked hard in that area as well, and has become one of the NFL’s most dangerous weapons.

Today, he has 10 catches for 144 yards and two big touchdowns. The Seattle Seahawks lead the 49ers 30-7, and San Francisco has no answer for Russell Wilson, Metcalf, and the team’s passing attack.

LeBron James is paying attention. The NBA great and leader of the 2020 champion Los Angeles Lakers sees some of his own physical dominance in the Seahawks’ receiver. In a recent Instagram story post, he nicknamed Metcalf “Baby Bron.”

Well, DK is officially Baby Bron for the rest of his life 👑 pic.twitter.com/ffWrdLjNQe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 1, 2020

Most major pro athletes look up to LeBron James, and it seems likely that Metcalf will appreciate the love. The two are both rare physical specimens, so it isn’t terribly hard to see how LeBron draws the comparison.

Entering tonight’s game, D.K. Metcalf had 24 catches for 519 yards and five touchdowns, good for an explosive 21.6 yards per catch. A lot of teams would love to have their 2019 NFL Draft picks back, seeing what he’s become after that slide.

[LeBron James]