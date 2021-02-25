Look: Bears Wide Receiver Reacts To Russell Wilson Rumors

You can forgive Chicago Bears fans for being a little excited at the latest Russell Wilson trade rumors that popped up earlier today.

Earlier today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that while Wilson hasn’t formally requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, he would only want to go to one of four possible teams, with one of them being the Bears.

Naturally, a lot of Bears fans’ eyes lit up when they read Schefter’s report, but some Chicago players were intrigued as well. Running back Tarik Cohen tweeted a message to Wilson this afternoon, and now wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson has done the same.

Patterson changed his Twitter profile picture to one of him and Wilson together at an off-field event.

In addition to Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and New Orleans were listed as teams that Wilson would reportedly welcome a trade to. However, more than 10 teams have reportedly called about the perennial Pro Bowl quarterback.

It still seems likely that the Seahawks will hold on to Wilson, but considering his status as one of the top QBs in the NFL, teams are not going to stop calling Seattle hoping to acquire him.