Look: College Football Bowl Game Not Happy With NFL Linebacker

It’s bowl season, which means that several dozen accounts for the many different bowl games are starting to get a little more active than usual. One such bowl game decided to clap back at a mouthy NFL linebacker insulting their product.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner revealed he wasn’t a fan of mayonnaise. He called it “disgusting” and said he never puts it on anything.

“I never put mayo on anything. Mayo is disgusting,” Wagner said.

But the Duke’s Mayo Bowl wasn’t exactly amused by the comment. Taking to Twitter, the group decided to retweet Wagner’s comment alongside a picture of the current NFC West standings.

For reference, the Seahawks are in last place with a 4-8 record. The message was received loud and clear, and the post is going viral because of it:

“THAT’S MY BOWL GAME,” ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr. said in the comments.

“Definitely tried miracle whip first. Poor guy. That’ll scar ya,” another Twitter user suggested.

“He probably has only used that other brand that starts with H. All Duke’s users know how good Mayo is,” wrote a third.

One more fan decided to have some fun at Seattle’s expense, writing “The Seahawks are so bad right now that mayonnaise is coming after them (skull emoji).”

Duke’s Mayo definitely won the war for respect here. Hopefully the North Carolina vs. South Carolina game they’re hosting later this month is as good as their Twitter game.