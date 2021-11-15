The Spun

Look: DK Metcalf Was Ejected From Sunday’s Game

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf did not stick around for the end of his team’s 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers. That’s because Metcalf was ejected late in the fourth quarter.

Metcalf got into an altercation with Green Bay defensive back Henry Black. The two exchanged some words, with Metcalf grabbing Black’s facemask.

He would do the same thing to cornerback Eric Stokes moments later, and also appeared to shove Stokes’ facemask with his hand.

Incredibly, despite being ejected, Metcalf tried to reenter the game only to be told by the official to leave the Seattle huddle.

It was a frustrating day for the Seahawks overall, as Seattle was shut out for the first time with Russell Wilson as its starting quarterback. Metcalf, meanwhile, was held to just 26 yards receiving on three catches after catching a touchdown in six of his team’s first eight games.

Now, we wait to see what kind of additional discipline Metcalf will face from the league for his antics today. At the very least, we’d expect him to be fined.

