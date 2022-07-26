Look: DK Metcalf Makes Decision On Seahawks Training Camp

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

It's been a turbulent offseason in Seattle, but the Seahawks finally received some good news this Tuesday night.

D.K. Metcalf has reported to the team's training camp. And although it's unclear whether or not he'll participate, it's a sign of commitment to the NFC West organization.

"D.K. Metcalf has reported to #Seahawks training camp, sources tell @BradyHenderson and me. Metcalf, who skipped minicamp in June, is up for a new contract. It’s unclear whether Metcalf will practice with the team, but his appearance at camp can be considered a positive," said ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

It's important to note Metcalf skipped Seahawks minicamp in June. Since he's up for a new contract, it appears like it was a negotiating tactic on his end.

Showing up to training camp, meanwhile, is a sign of good faith on his part. But it doesn't ensure he practices.

Metcalf is most likely planning a passive holdout. In other words, he won't participate will be around the team as he and the Seahawks hopefully begin negotiations on a new contract.

Now that Russell Wilson is gone, keeping other star players like Metcalf happy has to be a priority for Seattle's front office.