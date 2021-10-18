Look: DK Metcalf Has NSFW Response To Shannon Sharpe

The online battle between Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is still going strong.

The Twitter feud began when Sharpe called out Metcalf for a major mistake during Sunday Night Football. In the final minutes of regulation, Metcalf tried to gain extra yardage instead of stepping out of bounds and wound up fumbling.

Thankfully, one of his teammates recovered and the Seahawks were able to spike the ball and hit a field goal to send the game into overtime. They eventually lost in that extra session, but at least Metcalf avoided being the goat.

After the game, Metcalf didn’t take kindly to Sharpe calling him out, and he told the former star tight end and current TV personality to “stop questioning me lil boy.” Sharpe fired back, telling Metcalf to “pray your resume will be as complete as mine.”

That leads to Metcalf’s latest response, in which he insults Sharpe’s resume and then calls him a “washed up wanna be.”

From the looks of it i can wipe my 💩 with yours! Continue to gossip you washed up wanna be. https://t.co/yjLZCdPWsu — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 18, 2021

Look, Shannon Sharpe can and does say some wild things on the air and on Twitter. However, there was really nothing wrong with his original tweet about Metcalf’s error.

By going out of his way to shoot back at Sharpe, Metcalf looks worse off. He’d have been better off keeping any complaints to himself in this situation.