Look: DK Metcalf Ranks His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

It’s not just pundits who rank the top players at each NFL position. Players themselves, such as Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, do the same thing.

Metcalf sat down with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks this week, and during the conversation, he provided his take on the top five wide receivers currently in the NFL.

The list is as follows: Julio Jones, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson and Cooper Kupp. According to Metcalf, Jones has long been a personal favorite, so “he’s always going to be No. 1.”

Objectively, Jones, while a longtime star and future Hall of Famer, is no longer one of the best at his position. Also, as talented as Jones’ Titans teammate Brown is, having him in the top five might be slightly overdoing it.

As for Adams and Kupp, they should be on everybody’s top five list. If you’re asking me, they are two of the top three wideouts in the game, along with Tyreek Hill, who was an egregious snub on Metcalf’s part.

Including Jefferson in your top five is defensible, considering the way he has started his NFL career. I’d also consider Stefon Diggs, Ja’Marr Chase and a healthy DeAndre Hopkins for the honor.