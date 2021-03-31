Look: DK Metcalf Reacts To The Tyler Lockett News

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks locked down one of Russell Wilson‘s favorite targets – wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Seattle signed the former third-round pick a significant contract extension. Wilson was ecstatic for one of his top targets, sending the talented wide receiver a message on Twitter.

“The homie!!! @TDLockett12 Let’s go!!! You deserve it all! Love you bro!” Wilson wrote. Well, Wilson wasn’t alone in congratulating his teammate.

Fellow star Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf also had a message for Lockett after signing the big deal. Metcalf posted a video of two little kids running towards each other to hug.

Check it out.

Seattle handed Lockett a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension. The deal includes $37 million guaranteed, and makes him among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

Lockett erupted over the first half of the 2020 season, including one game in which he racked up over 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He slowed down over the back half of the season, but still finished with a career-high 100 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Locket put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons over the past two years and has averaged over 1,000 yards over the past three seasons. He’s one of Wilson’s favorite targets and provides a deadly one-two punch alongside DK Metcalf.