Look: DK Metcalf Weighs In On Eagles’ Quarterback Decision

Despite owning the best record in the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles have a major issue to address regarding their quarterback situation. Do they want to continue to rely on Carson Wentz, or will they hand the keys to the offense over to Jalen Hurts?

Wentz has been putrid this season, completing just 58.4 percent of his passes for 2,326 yards, 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. At some point, the Eagles can no longer withstand his turnover problem.

The Eagles aren’t going to make a change at quarterback before a Week 12 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. And yet, there are still plenty of people intrigued by the idea of Hurts becoming the starter.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz posted a picture of Hurts and Wentz on Instagram with the caption: “Should Jalen Hurts be QB1 in Philly?”

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf responded to Schultz’s post, saying “I vote YES.”

The timing of Metcalf’s social media activity is extremely interesting. His team is going up against the Eagles on Monday night.

If Metcalf believes that Hurts gives the Eagles the best chance to win, shouldn’t he want Wentz to start against the Seahawks?

Regardless, Metcalf won’t have to worry about who’s starting at quarterback for Philadelphia. That being said, the second-year wideout will have to prepare for an intense battle with Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

Metcalf has 48 receptions for 862 yards and nine touchdowns this season.