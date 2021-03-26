Look: ESPN Proposes 3-Team Trade Involving Russell Wilson

The Russell Wilson trade rumors have cooled off a bit as of late, but ESPN is still speculating he could be moved ahead of the 2021 season.

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum proposed a three-team blockbuster trade involving Wilson during ESPN’s Get Up! on Friday. The trade would involve the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

The potential trade would send Wilson to Chicago and Sam Darnold to Seattle (in addition to 2021 and 2022 first-round picks and linebacker Roquan Smith). The Jets would then receive a 2022 second-round pick from the Bears.

Here’s a full look at the proposed trade. Thoughts?

.@Espngreeny and @RealTannenbaum are proposing this as a potential Russell Wilson trade ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ouFyc9WZaN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 26, 2021

The Seattle Seahawks probably wouldn’t even consider a potential trade package like the one above. They’d need plenty more assets to even think about shipping off Wilson.

Besides, right now it doesn’t look like either Seattle or Wilson are considering a trade. The superstar quarterback is pleased with the decisions the Seahawks have made this off-season, as he admitted on Twitter this week.

The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, have reportedly already offered the house to try and acquire Wilson – the Seahawks said no. Chicago will have to up its previous offer, which included three first-round picks, if it wants to land Wilson.

The Jets could be interested in being involved in a potential multi-team trade that would include Sam Darnold. They’ll select second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and most reports speculate they’ll take a quarterback with the pick. Including Darnold in a trade may be a welcome opportunity for the Jets’ front office.