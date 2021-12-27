Earlier Sunday afternoon, photos and videos from Seattle showed a truly special game atmosphere as the Seahawks prepared for a game against the Chicago Bears.

This time of the year, snow games are an eventuality. However, football fans love when the field is covered in white for a game. It produces an incredible scene, but also allows for some bad behavior.

During Sunday’s game between the Seahawks and Bears, snowballs appeared to rain down on the field. Late in the fourth quarter, Bears tight end Jimmy Graham was nearly hit by a few snowballs after catching a touchdown.

But that wasn’t all. When Nick Foles and the Bears offense were kneeling down to run out the clock, another snowball came close to hitting a few players.

Here’s video of the incident.

Seahawks fan throws snowball and nearly hits Seahawks player while Bears were kneeling pic.twitter.com/WWY3I3yEVe — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 27, 2021

Thankfully, no players appeared to be hit or hurt by flying snowballs during the game. Mixing snow and fans – with a few beverages – is always a recipe for snowballs being cascaded on the field during a game.

For Seahawks fans, it was an especially bitter loss. They watched as their team fell to the lowly Bears, who were fielding their third-string quarterback.

Neither team will be making a playoff push this year.