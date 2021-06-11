Look: Marshawn Lynch Is Coaching High School Players Today

Former NFL great Marshawn Lynch stepped away from football, as a player that is, back in 2019. But he doesn’t appear to be ruling out a future in the coaching world.

Lynch spent his Friday afternoon coaching high school football players. The former NFL running back was teaching blocking techniques to players at East Ascension High School in Louisiana.

Lynch has always tried to be involved in various communities, whether it be participating in charities or helping high school football players.

Take a look.

Going one-on-one in a blocking drill with Marshawn Lynch is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Luckily for the high-schooler, the special moment is on video.

Lynch, meanwhile, last played in the NFL during the 2019 season, when he signed with the Seattle Seahawks late in the year. Over a 12-year NFL career, the bulldozer back totaled 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns on the ground.

The 34-year-old actually considered playing last season. He apparently received a call from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but ultimately decided to stay retired.

“I was specifically speaking to Tom Brady and the Bucs,” Lynch told SportsNation earlier this year. “That’s who I was talking to.”

What a sight it would’ve been to see Lynch take handoffs from Brady, had the free agent RB signed with the Bucs. Instead, he chose to stay retired. We don’t blame him.

Lynch dealt with a number of injuries late in his career. But he’s certainly making the most of his time off the field by coaching high school football players.