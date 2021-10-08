On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams met in a highly-anticipated NFC showdown.

It was billed as an offensive slugfest, but the first quarter didn’t offer much in the way of points. In fact, neither team was able to score during the first quarter.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an interception in the endzone, but that’s the closest either team got to scoring. While there weren’t fireworks on the field, there was an interesting moment in the stands.

After the interception by Stafford, the FOX broadcast showed a moment between a fan and the hawk released before Thursday night’s game. The bird decided to land on a random fan’s head.

Of course, the fan looked petrified at first before eventually trying to laugh off the situation.

Check it out.

Hopefully the talons on that bird aren’t as sharp as they looked otherwise a lawsuit could be coming the Seahawks way pretty soon.

According to the Seahawks official website, the hawk is named “Taima” and has a four-and-a-half foot wingspan.