Look: NFL Teams Had To Clear Field On Sunday During Game

The fourth quarter of today's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons was interrupted for a strange reason.

An unidentified drone flying over Lumen Field caused play to be stopped and the field to be cleared.

Ironically, this was the second game of the weekend in Washington that had to be stopped because of a drone. Saturday night's Stanford-Washington game was also delayed momentarily.

We'll give you more info on the unidentified flying aircraft when it becomes available.

Whoever was responsible for the drone halted a pretty exciting game between the 0-2 Falcons and 1-1 Seahawks. Atlanta leads 27-23 late in the fourth quarter.

However, Seattle just got the ball back, so Geno Smith and company now have a chance to take the lead with a touchdown.