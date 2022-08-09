Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence.

According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said. "Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence."

In the process of being booked, Lynch had a mugshot taken, which has since been released, and it's a doozy. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion is clearly under the influence of something.

The photo is currently going viral.

Lynch was quite irresponsible to drive drunk, but thankfully he did not injure himself or others in the process.

This situation could have been so much worse.