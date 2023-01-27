Look: NFL World Reacts To The Geno Smith Announcement

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Geno Smith's breakout season with the Seahawks was officially recognized on Friday.

Smith has been named the Pro Football Writers of America's Comeback Player of the Year.

In his first season as the full-time starter for the Seahawks, Smith completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was so good that Seattle fans forgot all about Russell Wilson.

Judging by the reactions on social media, the NFL world believes the Pro Football Writers of America got it right.

"Nobody else more deserving," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "let’s gooooo."

Smith is set to be a free agent this offseason. He's expected to remain in Seattle.

"My understanding is the team wants that to continue," Ian Rapoport said earlier this month. "I'm told Geno Smith will be back with Seattle in 2023. He's genuine, he's well-liked, he has played great. He's also a free agent, so they're going to try to work on a new deal."

Smith will get to prove that his 2022 campaign wasn't a fluke.