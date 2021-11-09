Look: Pete Carroll Has Telling Response To Odell Beckham Jr. Question

With Russell Wilson returning from the injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks would love nothing more than to orchestrate a turnaround during the second half of the season. Does Odell Beckham Jr. fit into that equation?

Beckham is heading to waivers after getting released by the Cleveland Browns. Though it’s unlikely he’s claimed on waivers, the Seahawks will have the opportunity. Better yet, Seattle is ninth in the waiver-claim order.

On Monday night, reporters asked Pete Carroll about the Seahawks’ interest in Beckham and whether they’ll pursue him when the time comes. In true Carroll fashion, he didn’t say yes or no but couldn’t help smile while discussing the possibility.

“So, I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no. That’s just cause…you’ll see,” Carroll said.

Pete Carroll is asked whether Seattle will claim Odell Beckham, Jr. He does not rule it out, ending his answer with this and a smile: “So, I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no. That’s just cause…you’ll see.” Seattle does have the cap space to take on the $7.25M owed to OBJ. pic.twitter.com/sNfq4wbkVq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2021

It’s widely believed Odell Beckham Jr. only wants to play for a playoff contender. The Seahawks don’t exactly fit the mold. But it’d be pretty on-brand if Seattle could convince OBJ otherwise.

The Seahawks, with Russell Wilson under center, are dangerous. And though they have a steep hill to climb in the NFC West, there’s still another half of a season left. If Seattle adds Beckham, it’d immediately become a must-watch football team.

Even if the Seahawks plan on passing on Beckham through the waiver-claim process, they’ll probably still become involved in his free-agency process. Why not? It’s worth a shot.

If Pete Carroll can somehow land Beckham he’d make Wilson one happy quarterback.