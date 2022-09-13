Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On Geno Smith Is Going Viral

Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan brought a lot of energy to The Pat McAfee Show, that's for sure.

While on the show Tuesday afternoon, Ryan discussed the Seattle Seahawks' win over the Denver Broncos. He wanted to give Geno Smith credit for a clean performance on national TV.

However, Ryan couldn't stop himself from cracking a joke about Smith before offering up some praise.

"I know he's got a chin like a marshmallow, but Geno Smith came out on fire in that first half," Ryan said. "You know he did. He played his tail off."

Of course, this was a callback to a situation that took place when Smith was on the New York Jets.

In 2015, Smith was involved in a locker room altercation with IK Enemkpali. That altercation left Smith with a broken jaw.

All jokes aside, Ryan is rooting for Smith to succeed in Seattle.

"I'm excited for Geno to finally get this opportunity again, and hopefully, he'll make the most of it."

On Monday night, Smith completed 23-of-28 pass attempts for 195 yards with two touchdowns.

Smith will be back in action on Sunday when the Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers.