Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Seahawks Retirement News

On Wednesday, linebacker K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks so he can officially retire as a member of the team.

Wright first arrived in Seattle in 2011. In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, he had 941 combined tackles, 54 passes defended, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and six interceptions.

Seahawks legend Richard Sherman's reaction to Wright's retirement was short but sweet.

Unsurprisingly, the replies to Sherman's tweet are filled with fans begging for him to also retire as a member of the Seahawks.

Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, was a force to be reckoned with in Seattle. He was considered an elite playmaker for several years.

As of now, it sounds like Sherman's playing days are over. He recently agreed to a deal to be a pre-game and postgame analyst for Amazon's Thursday Night Football coverage.