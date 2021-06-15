Look: Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Message Before Season

In the blink of an eye, Russell Wilson appears to have forgotten all about his frustrations with the Seattle Seahawks’ front office.

The veteran quarterback is now fully focused on the 2021 season. By all accounts, he’ll spend the upcoming season with the Seahawks, despite reports earlier this off-season indicating he wanted to be traded.

Wilson posted a video via Twitter on Tuesday. In the video, he talked about how playing for the Seahawks “means a lot” to him.

He then went on to say “winning means everything to me.” Wilson wants to win one more championship before he calls it a career. He clearly hopes he can do so in Seattle.

“You know, playing on this team means a lot to me, ” Wilson said in the video. “Winning means everything to me. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win and try to find a way to win every play, every moment, every second. That’s just in my blood. I think that at the end of the day, the real reality is that I’m here. And I’m here to win. I’m here to win it all.”

Take a look.

With Russell Wilson under center, the Seattle Seahawks will always be in the championship mix. But do they have a Super Bowl roster?

There’s no doubt the Seahawks passing game is special. But the running game is questionable, at best, and the defense needs to improve if Seattle is going to win the NFC West this upcoming season.

You can never count out Wilson, though. As long as he’s in Seattle, the Seahawks will be a threat.