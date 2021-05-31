Look: Russell Wilson Sends Message To Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has faced plenty of adversity over the past week. Fortunately, she’s been on the receiving end of a lot of uplifting messages as well, the latest coming from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Tennis news dominated the sports headlines on Monday when Osaka announced she’s withdrawn from the French Open. The decision comes after she received some backlash for her decision to skip her own press conferences in light of her mental health.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” Osaka announced on Twitter. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer.”

In the hours following her announcement, Osaka has received thousands of messages of support. Wilson is the latest to respond to the world’s No. 2 tennis player. Take a look.

Russell Wilson wasn’t the only sports celebrity to send a message to Naomi Osaka on Monday. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry also had something to say.

“You shouldn’t ever have to make a decision like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be don’t protect their own,” Curry said on Twitter. “Major respect [Naomi Osaka]”

Athletes are clearly in support of Osaka’s decision to both skip meeting with reporters and withdraw from the French Open.

Osaka’s actions this week illustrate the unresolved complications between athletes and media members. Her response could spark a similar movement within the world of sports in the future.