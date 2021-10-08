Look: Russell Wilson Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury

On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams met in a highly-anticipated NFC showdown.

It was billed as a potential shootout with the offenses taking center stage, but the first quarter didn’t offer much in the way of points. In fact, neither team was able to score during the first quarter.

There was a little more action in the second quarter, with the Seahawks taking a 7-3 lead into halftime. An early touchdown from the Rams in the second quarter gave Los Angeles a 9-7 lead following a missed extra point.

During Seattle’s ensuing possession, star quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to suffer a gruesome finger injury. He dropped back to pass and as he brought his arm forward his hand collided with star pass rusher Aaron Donald.

A close-up of the finger shows Wilson’s middle finger clearly dislocated or broken.

Here’s video of the play.

Trainers attempted to fix the issue quickly before Wilson returned to the game for a third-down play. However, after a failed attempt, the training staff continued working on Wilson’s injury for a few minutes.

H’s not the only one dealing with an injury to his throwing hand. Earlier tonight, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford injured the index finger on his throwing hand.

Despite that injury for Stafford, he dropped a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee in the third quarter.

Los Angeles holds a 16-7 lead.