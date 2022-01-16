Look: Seahawks Player Reacts To The Pete Carroll News

It looked like there was some uncertainty regarding Pete Carroll’s status for next season, but the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly holding on to their head coach.

Safety Quandre Diggs seems happy about that. His reaction on Twitter to the news that Carroll will be back made his feelings on the matter clear.

“I’ve been [a part] of getting rid of a great coach and seeing how that goes,” Diggs wrote, referring to his former team, the Detroit Lions, and their ill-fated decision to jettison Jim Caldwell following the 2017 season.

Diggs has been with Seattle since 2019 and is set to head to free agency in March. However, the Seahawks reportedly want him back, even though he suffered a broken leg in the regular season finale.

Judging by Diggs’ tweet from today, the fact the Seahawks are apparently keeping Carroll seems to bode well for their ability to re-sign him.

“We’d love to have him with us (in 2022),’’ Carroll said of Diggs last week.

In addition to Carroll, longtime Seahawks GM John Schneider is also expected back. All that’s left to determine is if Russell Wilson will return with them or be traded.