Look: Seahawks Reveal Special Thursday Night Uniform

Tedric Thompson celebrates an interceptionSEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 03: Tedric Thompson #33 of the Seattle Seahawks is pumped after a game changing interception in the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks top the Los Angeles Rams 30-29. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks will don special uniforms when they take on the Los Angeles Rams this Thursday night.

Seattle is coming off the heels of a big-time win over the San Francisco 49ers. Now 2-2 and sitting third in the NFC West, the Seahawks are preparing for another division foe.

The Seahawks will play the Los Angeles Rams on this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. They’re bringing out special uniforms, as well.

Seattle will rock its action green uniforms this Thursday. Take a look.

Most NFL fans either love these uniforms or hate them.

It seems like most Seahawks fans love them.

 

Both the Seahawks and Rams enter this Thursday’s game with aspirations to win the NFC West. The winner will obviously have a leg up on the competition.

Russell Wilson was sensation against the San Francisco 49ers last week after a sluggish start. Head coach Pete Carroll had nothing but good things to say about his quarterback after the game.

“I thought Russ was spectacular today,” Carroll said, via Yahoo Sports. “It was so hard early. He just stayed the course, stayed with it and really kind of recaptured a chance to win this game when you wouldn’t think there was any way. It just didn’t look like it was going to happen.”

The Seahawks will host the Rams this Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

