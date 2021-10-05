Look: Seahawks Reveal Special Thursday Night Uniform

The Seattle Seahawks will don special uniforms when they take on the Los Angeles Rams this Thursday night.

Seattle is coming off the heels of a big-time win over the San Francisco 49ers. Now 2-2 and sitting third in the NFC West, the Seahawks are preparing for another division foe.

The Seahawks will play the Los Angeles Rams on this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. They’re bringing out special uniforms, as well.

Seattle will rock its action green uniforms this Thursday. Take a look.

Who's ready for some… 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐍 pic.twitter.com/jPowlrRWEw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 5, 2021

Most NFL fans either love these uniforms or hate them.

It seems like most Seahawks fans love them.

Best obnoxious jersey in sport https://t.co/w2dfIxERMn — PwinDynasty (@PwinDynasty) October 5, 2021

Seahawks by a billion https://t.co/ArP5hhOqy4 — RMAGS (@RMagsTTLSports) October 5, 2021

Both the Seahawks and Rams enter this Thursday’s game with aspirations to win the NFC West. The winner will obviously have a leg up on the competition.

Russell Wilson was sensation against the San Francisco 49ers last week after a sluggish start. Head coach Pete Carroll had nothing but good things to say about his quarterback after the game.

“I thought Russ was spectacular today,” Carroll said, via Yahoo Sports. “It was so hard early. He just stayed the course, stayed with it and really kind of recaptured a chance to win this game when you wouldn’t think there was any way. It just didn’t look like it was going to happen.”

The Seahawks will host the Rams this Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.