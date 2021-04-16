Marshawn Lynch Joins Ownership Group For Soccer Team

It looks like Dwyane Wade isn’t the only former star athlete looking to purchase an ownership stake in a sports team. Former All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch is buying a stake in a team too – in professional soccer.

Lynch has joined the ownership group of Oakland Roots SC in the USL Championship, a second-tier soccer team. As an Oakland native, Lynch said in a statement that he was eager to bring sports back to the city.

“Growing up in The Town, we always could count on the pro teams in this area but with most of those ones that I grew up with gone, I knew the minute I heard about the opportunity to join Oakland Roots, it wasn’t just something I wanted to do. It was something I had to do,” Lynch said.

Oakland Roots co-founder Edreece Arghandiwal released a statement welcoming Lynch into the fold. He said that Lynch has been “an inspiration to Oaklanders” and the entire team.

“From the start, we have tried to build an ownership group that was excited about more than just pro sports, but also about Oakland and our Purpose,” Arghandiwal said. “We couldn’t be more proud to welcome someone who has long been an inspiration to Oaklanders and all of us at Roots.”

This isn’t the first time Lynch has dipped his toe into the water of sports team ownership. He’s the team owner of the FCF Beasts in the semi-pro Fan Controlled Football League.

Lynch is also a co-owner of the Oakland Panthers in the Indoor Football League.

Oakland Roots SC was founded in 2018 and spent their first two seasons in the National Independent Soccer Association. They were runner-ups in the league’s Fall Championship season.