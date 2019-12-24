Marshawn Lynch Has Message For The NFL After Signing In Seattle

On Monday night, the Seattle Seahawks signed Marshawn Lynch for the remainder of the season. It’s a reunion that could pay dividends with the playoffs approaching very soon.

Seattle lost Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries this past weekend. The hope is that Lynch can provide some production in short-yardage situations.

Even though Lynch hasn’t played for the Seahawks in a long time, the 33-year-old tailback still believes he can be a vital piece for the franchise.

Lynch shared a video on his “Beast Mode Productions” YouTube channel. He discussed what he could bring to the table if Seattle actually signed him.

The former Pro Bowl running back also shared a message for the rest of the NFL, saying “We got history there and we’ve got unfinished business.”

Since this video was filmed a few days earlier, it sounds like the Seahawks had prior interest in bringing back Lynch.

You can watch the video here:

It’ll be interesting to see how Lynch performs after being out of the NFL for over a year.

Lynch’s first test will be tough as he’ll have to face the San Francisco 49ers. Winner of that game will clinch the division title in the NFC West.