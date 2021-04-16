Marshawn Lynch Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Playing In 2020

After retiring for a second time after the 2019 season, RB Marshawn Lynch spent 2020 watching the NFL from home. But in a recent interview he revealed that he almost joined one team.

Appearing on ESPN’s SportsNation this week, Lynch revealed that he spoke with one player on one team about possibly returning in 2020. The team? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The player? Tom Brady.

“I was specifically speaking to Tom Brady and the Bucs,” Lynch said. “That’s who I was talking to.”

The five-time Pro Bowl running back ultimately decided to stay retired though. At 34 years of age and dealing with a lot of injuries in recent years, he just didn’t feel he could get into game shape.

But Tampa Bay proved to have the fountain of youth for almost everyone in 2020. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and even LeSean McCoy were able to contribute in big ways during their Super Bowl run.

Maybe Marshawn Lynch could have done so as well.

Last we saw him, Lynch was averaging 1.8 yards per carry for 33 yards in the postseason for the Seattle Seahawks. He had three touchdowns in the 2019 playoffs, but couldn’t get another ring before retiring.

But at this point, the window for Lynch to unretire again might be closed for good.

Still, it would be pretty fun to imagine Brady and Beastmode teaming up to hoist the Lombardi Trophy together…