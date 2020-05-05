Marshawn Lynch Says He’s In Discussions For 2020 Return

Marshawn Lynch just can’t quit football. The former Seattle Seahawks superstar has retired a few times now, but he’s not ruling out yet another return.

The 34-year old began his career as a Buffalo Bill, but really took off after joining the Seahawks in 2010. From 2011-2014, he eclipsed the 1,200 rushing yard mark every year. In 2012-13, he was a key piece in the Super Bowl Championship team.

Lynch is a five-time Pro Bowler and two All-Pro bids. He made First Team in 2012, and Second Team two years later. He led the NFL in touchdowns in 2013 and 2014.

Most recently, he came out of retirement to play one game for the Seahawks at the end of the 2019 season after the team lost three running backs to injury. He spent two seasons with the Oakland Raiders, his hometown team, in 2017 and 2018 after retiring for the first time after the 2015 season. Now, he’s leaving the door open to a fourth return to the NFL.

Here’s Marshawn Lynch FaceTiming SVP from his car in Hawaii talking about whether he’ll play again pic.twitter.com/KCobU8YYJd — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) May 5, 2020

Marshawn Lynch appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt last night, and hinted at his potential return. He is coming off a stint on the HBO series Westworld, which wrapped its third season on Sunday night, so he’s been keeping busy with or without football.

“Well, it’s almost on that ‘expect the unexpected,'” Lynch told SVP, when asked about his future football plans. “But just as far as right now, what I do know is, Imma keep it solid. My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we’ll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s—, I’m lookin’ good. So I ain’t really trippin’ too much.”

Lynch called in to SVP from Hawaii, so as far as quarantine plans go, his is pretty solid. Obviously he still has the football bug, but Lynch has shown that he has plenty of other interests to pursue if another return to the sport is not in the cards.

[ESPN]