3-Time NFL Pro Bowl DE Announces His Retirement

One of the NFL’s best defensive lineman of the last decade has announced his retirement.
Michael Bennett, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, has decided to call it a career. The 34-year-old defensive lineman announced his retirement on Tuesday.
The 11-year NFL veteran announced his retirement on Instagram.
“Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth — the opportunity to reimagine my purpose,” Bennett wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life.
“As the great Toni Morrison said: ‘Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.'”
Bennett, who played collegiately at Texas A&M, went undrafted coming out of college in 2009. He was signed by the Seahawks and then played for Tampa Bay until 2012.
The defensive lineman then returned to Seattle from 2013-17, winning a Super Bowl.
Bennett finished his career with stops in Philadelphia, New England and Dallas. The longtime NFL defensive lineman recorded 359 tackles, 69.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles over the course of his career.