The Seattle Seahawks lost to the rival LA Rams on Sunday, moving to 6-3 on the year while suffering their third loss in the last four games. But NFL analyst Michael Vick believes he knows what’s ailing the team right now.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Vick suggested that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is feeling pressure to do more because his defense is struggling. He pointed out that Wilson is making more mistakes in an effort to “do too much.”

“I know Russ is feeling it. It’s a natural progression as a QB when your defense is not playing well…” Vick said. “You start trying to do too much and become careless with the football.”

Vick looks right on the money with that take. Despite being the top scoring offense and third in yardage, they are 28th in points allowed and dead last in yards allowed.

Injuries certainly haven’t helped. In the last week alone the Seahawks had two dozen players on the injury report.

But even when healthy, the Seahawks have struggled on defense. All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, who the team traded an arm and a leg for in a pre-season trade, is one of the lowest-ranked coverage safeties in the league right now. Adams has contributed more in the box, where he leads the team with 5.5 sacks in five games.

The Seahawks might be able to reach the playoffs even with the way they’re currently playing. But they’ll be hard-pressed to make any noise in the postseason if that defense doesn’t improve.

Can the Seahawks overcome their current struggles and reach the Super Bowl?