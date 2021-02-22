Longtime NFL Offensive Lineman Announces His Retirement At 33

A longtime NFL offensive lineman has quietly decided to retire at the age of 33.

Mike Iupati, a veteran offensive lineman who played for three different NFC West franchises, has decided to walk away from the game.

The 6-foot-5, 331-pound offensive lineman was a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He played for the 49ers from 2010-14, the Cardinals from 2015-18 and the Seahawks from 2019-20.

Iupati was a first-team All-Pro with the 49ers in 2012 and a second-time All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2105.

“My body was telling me it was time to close the door,” he said in an interview with The Spokesman-Review.

Long-time NFL offensive lineman Mike Iupati, who played the last two years with the #Seahawks, is walking away. "My body was telling me it was time to close the door.” More from his talk with Spokesman-Review: https://t.co/OWOhWi8zf1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

Iupati played collegiately at Idaho. The California native was a consensus All-American in 2009 and the No. 17 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The longtime NFL offensive lineman dealt with injuries throughout his career, including a chronic neck condition that is ultimately forcing him to walk away from the game.

“My goal was to hit 10 years,” said Iupati, who played 11 seasons in the National Football League.

Iupati has four young boys and is looking forward to the extra family time that comes with retirement from professional sports.