Mina Kimes Has A Team In Mind For Odell Beckham

ESPN’s Mina Kimes thinks the Seattle Seahawks should do everything they can to land the talented Odell Beckham Jr.

It’s worth mentioning Kimes is a diehard Seahawks fan, so there’s a bit of bias here. But she also made a pretty strong argument that Seattle should consider.

Kimes brought up three points as to why the Seahawks should pursue Beckham. First, it’s a “low risk/cost” move. Second, Seattle’s not going to fix its defense at this point in the season so it might as well upgrade the offense. Lastly, signing Beckham would make Russell Wilson one happy quarterback.

The Seahawks aren’t a playoff contender. But with Wilson now back in the fold, they could make a run during the second half of the season. Kimes’ argument is pretty sound.

Why Seattle should sign Odell: ✅ low risk/cost if he clears waivers

✅ scoring points is a good way to help

your defense!

✅ keeps Wilson happy pic.twitter.com/R75NcDGZXq — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 9, 2021

Here’s the reality, though: the Seattle Seahawks are a longshot to get things turned around this season. And let’s not forget Odell Beckham Jr. left Cleveland, in part, due to his lack of touches.

The Seahawks are already loaded at the wide receiver position. It’s tough to imagine they’d find a way to spread the ball around to Beckham, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

If Mina Kimes was running the Seahawks, she’d find a way to land Beckham. The problem is Seattle won’t be alone in such a quest. And other suitors are better position for a run to the Super Bowl.

It’s unlikely the Seahawks stand a chance to sign Beckham, but it’s worth a shot.