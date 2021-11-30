Mina Kimes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

Regardless if it’s because of his injury or the new scheme in Seattle, the reality is Russell Wilson is struggling this season. On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes shared her thoughts on the star quarterback’s latest performance.

Even though Kimes is a fan of the Seahawks, she refuses to sugarcoat the team’s issues this year. In fact, she’s willing to say Wilson’s struggles this season are a continuation from the second half of the 2020 season.

“At a certain point, you got to be hard on the quarterback,” Kimes said on ESPN’s First Take. “Dating back to Week 10 of last season when they played the Rams, who I think set the blueprint for how to take away the deep-passing play, he has ranked 15th in QBR, 21st in completion percentage and 24th in first downs per passing attempt.”

Kimes pointed out that Wilson hasn’t been taking what defenses give him. That has undoubtedly affected Wilson’s production.

“You gotta hold him accountable for his poor play,” Kimes continued. “Not just recently, but like I just said, over an entire season.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged that Wilson needs to be better during Monday’s postgame press conference.

“The film doesn’t lie, you know. We’re missing some stuff,” Carroll said. “I don’t know what to make of it. Other than the fact we got to keep battling and keep trying to figure it out. I felt like there’s some guys open tonight with some chances and unfortunately didn’t pick it up.”

At 3-8, the Seahawks probably aren’t going to make a playoff run. There’s still time, however, for Wilson to finish the season on a positive note.