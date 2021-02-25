Report: More Than 10 Teams Have Called About Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is dominating the headlines this Thursday, as reports continue to emerge about the star quarterback’s growing frustration with the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Wilson hasn’t demanded a trade, but wouldn’t mind playing for the Bears, Cowboys, Raiders or Saints if he’s dealt this offseason.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport then shared some information regarding the market for Wilson. It turns out that more than 10 teams have already inquired about the Pro Bowl quarterback’s availability.

“Teams sensed things were not great. They sensed the way it ended inside the building and they started calling general manager Jon Schneider about potentially trading for Russell Wilson,” Rapoport said on NFL Now. “To my knowledge, there has not been much engagement at all from Schneider. I know more than 10 teams have called.”

From NFL Now: Weighing in on @TheAthletic's reporting on Russell Wilson, why #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll won't want to rebuild and why their triumvirate probably knows best-case is to work together. pic.twitter.com/Q0guSiGPcS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2021

No one should be surprised by this report from Rapoport. There aren’t many quarterbacks who can match Wilson’s arm talent and ability to make plays off script.

While it would be entertaining to see yet another blockbuster deal go down this offseason, the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks would need to deteriorate even more for it to reach the point where he’s on the trade block.

Wilson, meanwhile, doesn’t appear to be bothered by the rumors. He posted a video of him working out this afternoon with the caption “All fuel.”