MRI Results Are In For Seahawks RB Chris Carson

The last thing the Seattle Seahawks can afford to lose is another running back. The latest MRI results are in for running back Chris Carson.

Carson left the field after being tackled by Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill. Hill made the tackle by grabbing ahold of Carson’s leg. After Carson landed, Hill appeared to “gator roll” while still holding onto Carson’s leg. Take a look below.

This dude has some hurt coming his way next week for this gator roll. We see it on film. pic.twitter.com/r0RcQuJlni — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 28, 2020

To make matters worse, what appeared to be a dirty play resulted in Carson leaving the game, being unable to return. We now have more details as to the injury Carson suffered.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday Carson’s knee ligaments are all “intact.” The Seahawks running back just suffered a knee sprain. He could even play this Sunday when the Seahawks take on the Miami Dolphins.

Sigh of relief for the #Seahawks: An MRI confirmed RB Chris Carson’s ligaments are intact and it’s just a minor knee sprain, source said. In fact, he’s got a chance to be ready for this week’s game at Miami. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2020

This is exactly the news Seattle was hoping for – especially in the midst of an awful start to the season in regards to injuries around the league.

The Seahawks are off to a hot start to the 2020 season. The Seattle defense remains a major issue, but Russell Wilson and the offense are putting up enough points to beat any team in the league right now. The Seahawks currently find themselves alone atop the NFC West.

Carson and the Seahawks will look to move to 4-0 this upcoming Sunday against the 1-2 Miami Dolphins.