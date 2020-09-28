The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MRI Results Are In For Seahawks RB Chris Carson

Chris Carson running the football for the Seattle Seahawks.SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The last thing the Seattle Seahawks can afford to lose is another running back. The latest MRI results are in for running back Chris Carson.

Carson left the field after being tackled by Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill. Hill made the tackle by grabbing ahold of Carson’s leg. After Carson landed, Hill appeared to “gator roll” while still holding onto Carson’s leg. Take a look below.

To make matters worse, what appeared to be a dirty play resulted in Carson leaving the game, being unable to return. We now have more details as to the injury Carson suffered.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday Carson’s knee ligaments are all “intact.” The Seahawks running back just suffered a knee sprain. He could even play this Sunday when the Seahawks take on the Miami Dolphins.

This is exactly the news Seattle was hoping for – especially in the midst of an awful start to the season in regards to injuries around the league.

The Seahawks are off to a hot start to the 2020 season. The Seattle defense remains a major issue, but Russell Wilson and the offense are putting up enough points to beat any team in the league right now. The Seahawks currently find themselves alone atop the NFC West.

Carson and the Seahawks will look to move to 4-0 this upcoming Sunday against the 1-2 Miami Dolphins.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.