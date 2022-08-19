MRI Results Revealed For Seahawks Player Who Was Carted Off Last Night

CARSON, CA - AUGUST 24: Seattle Seahawks helmets on the sideline before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 24, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

During Thursday night's preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, offensive guard Damien Lewis was carted off with an ankle injury.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that Lewis' X-rays came back negative. The LSU product is dealing with a lateral ankle sprain.

Carroll also said that Lewis is in good spirits despite the injury.

"He was upbeat about that," Carroll told reporters, via ESPN. "Maybe surprised by the results, but we're thrilled by it as well."

Even though Lewis dodged a major injury, his status for Week 1 is still up in the air. On Sept. 12, the Seahawks will face the Denver Broncos.

In the event Lewis can't suit up for Seattle's season opener, Phil Haynes will most likely start at left guard.

Haynes immediately replaced Lewis on Thursday night. Earlier this offseason, Carroll spoke highly of the former fourth-round pick.

Lewis has started in 29 games over the past two seasons. An update on his status for Week 1 should be provided in the coming weeks.