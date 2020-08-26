Prominent NFL Head Coach Reacts To NBA Players Boycotting

Today has become a historic one for American sports. The NBA has postponed its three scheduled playoff games today, after the Milwaukee Bucks effectively started a strike, refusing to come out of the locker room for their game against the Orlando Magic.

The decision comes in the wake of yet another police shooting of an unarmed black man. This week, in Kenosha, Wisc.—a town less than an hour outside Milwaukee—Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police after trying to break up an altercation. He survived the shooting, but his family says he’s been partially paralyzed.

The two games set to follow—the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers—have also been postponed, as it seemed like the teams were heading towards the same decision as the Bucks.

Things are starting to reverberate in other sports as well. The Milwaukee Brewers will also reportedly skip their game tonight against the Cincinnati Reds. Moments ago, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, one of the most prominent coaches in the NFL, lent his support to the NBA players for their decision.

Pete Carroll on the @Bucks and other teams not playing today: "I really applaud those guys… What's important is what we do about it…. This whole thing is ridiculous, and anybody who doesn't recognize that isn't paying attention." — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 26, 2020

NFL season is still weeks away, so it is less clear how this may impact play in that sport. If the long-lasting impact of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are any indication, things could very well spill into early September.

Sept. 13 is the first scheduled Sunday of NFL play this season. Pete Carroll he Seahawks are scheduled to hit the road for a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

We’ll have more as reactions come out from across the sports world, following the Bucks’ historic stance.

Update: Carroll has also acknowledged the possibility of a protest by the Seahawks or another NFL team this year.

Pete Carroll says it's possible NFL teams protest games this season. pic.twitter.com/1ur3ovUUzJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 26, 2020

It should be noted, today is the four year anniversary of Colin Kaepernick’s first protest ahead of an NFL preseason game.